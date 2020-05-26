Donate

Protests, masks and public health: where do my rights end and yours begin?

Air Date: May 27, 2020 10:00 am
Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, April 20, 2020, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania's economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GUESTS: Dominic Sisti, Alison Buttenheim

Should anti-lockdown protesters give up their right to priority medical care if they contract COVID-19? That’s the question posed in a provocative op-ed by a group of medical ethicists who suggest that protesters should voluntarily sign waivers forgoing treatment when resources are scare. This hour, we explore what our responsibility is to others during a pandemic with DOMINIC SISTI, a Penn Medicine bioethicist and one of the authors of the op-ed. Then, with businesses beginning to reopen and people starting to venture out, we look at why some people refuse to follow public health recommendations – like wearing masks and social distancing – and if there are ways to change their behavior. ALISON BUTTENHEIM, professor of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania, is our guest.

