Pros and cons of the e-mobility boom

The number of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles surged in the last decade. Advocates say they’re greener, cheaper, and more affordable – especially given current gas prices. But critics argue they’re inviting chaos onto our roads and sidewalks, pointing to traffic accident data, e-bike-related ER visits and high profile crashes.

Regulation has been slow and piecemeal as lawmakers struggle just to define these bike-like things — where does an e-bike begin and an e-moto end? What about scooters? Do they belong in the bike lane or the road? Should kids be allowed to use them?

Today, we’re tackling a real live wire: electric micromobility and the future of our roads.

Guests: