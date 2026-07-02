Pros and cons of the e-mobility boom

E-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motos are all over our streets (and sometimes sidewalks). How are the rules of the road changing accordingly?

Air Date: July 2, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 51:11
An Indego bike dock at Race Street Pier

An Indego bike dock at Race Street Pier. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The number of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles surged in the last decade. Advocates say they’re greener, cheaper, and more affordable – especially given current gas prices. But critics argue they’re inviting chaos onto our roads and sidewalks, pointing to traffic accident data, e-bike-related ER visits and high profile crashes. 

Regulation has been slow and piecemeal as lawmakers struggle just to define these bike-like things — where does an e-bike begin and an e-moto end? What about scooters? Do they belong in the bike lane or the road? Should kids be allowed to use them? 

Today, we’re tackling a real live wire: electric micromobility and the future of our roads.

Guests

  • Sophia Lebowitz, reporter for Streetsblog 
  • John Boyle, research director at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia 
  • Tim Kearney, Pennsylvania state senator representing the 26th District

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