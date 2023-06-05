Poet Kwame Alexander, Anti-Lanternfly Wasps, Delco Emergency Healthcare
Kwame Alexander on "Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances." Plus, spotted lanternflies and Crozer Health financial woes.
Crozer Health ambulances are in short supply — and if more vehicles break down, some Delaware County residents could have trouble accessing emergency care. WHYY suburban reporter KENNY COOPER joins us.
In his new memoir titled “Why Fathers Cry at Night” our guest KWAME ALEXANDER recalls memories of his childhood and his struggle to be a good husband and dad through poetry, personal letters and even family recipes.
Some researchers want to introduce non-native parasitic wasps to attack the spotted lanternfly population that’s flourishing once again this year. We’ll talk with USDA researcher KIM HOELMER.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.