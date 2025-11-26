Poet Edward Hirsch on his memoir “My Childhood in Pieces”

Edward Hirsch is one of the country’s most celebrated poets, which would have been a big surprise to his mother. She warned him growing up, “Poetry is fine so long as it sells products. Otherwise, it’s just a hobby, and no one gets paid for a hobby.”

That’s from Hirsch’s new book, My Childhood in Pieces, which he describes as an elegy and a stand-up comedy.

He grew up in Chicago and Skokie, IL with a complicated and colorful family. His dad was a gambler, his mom had boundary issues, and his stepdad had a temper. Hirsch writes that comedy was a competitive sport in the family, and one could easily get hurt. The book is filled with jokes, puns and one-liners.

Edward Hirsch joins us to talk about how he navigated the emotional landmines of his childhood and how poetry has helped him manage big feelings. He wrote recently that he is losing his eyesight which, rather than being tragic, has made him “more mindful and alert, more fully present.”