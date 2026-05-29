Jane Golden and Mural Arts Philadelphia: the power of public art

Philadelphia is known for its thousands of beautiful and bold murals. They are everywhere!

While creating these canvasses involves a team of artists, organizers and local residents, for the last forty years the mastermind, the mover and shaker, has been Jane Golden, the founder and Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia.

She is a force to be reckoned with, utterly devoted to the power of art to change lives. After some serious soul-searching she has decided to retire, a huge decision for her and for the city.

Marty sat down with Jane Golden for an interview at WHYY with an audience filled with Jane fans. We’re playing that conversation on this week’s show.