Philly’s supervised injection site plan falls apart

Just two days after a federal judge cleared the way for it to open, plans to open the country’s first supervised injection site in Philadelphia fell apart. Here’s why that plan to help deal with the city’s opioid crisis is facing more resistance than ever before.

Guests: Nina Feldman, WHYY and Michaela Winberg, WHYY’s Billy Penn