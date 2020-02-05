Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Philly wins battle against slumlord, but it cost the city millions

Air Date: February 4, 2020
Listen 14:12
Garbage is piled in front of an apartment complex in Lower Germantown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Garbage is piled in front of an apartment complex in Lower Germantown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

After years of fighting, Philadelphia recently won a legal battle with one of its most infamous slumlords. But it cost the city millions, and the tab is still running. Still, the city’s unique action of seizing 45 properties has been a relief to neighbors who see a path to ending blight and creating new affordable housing.

Guest: WHYY criminal justice reporter Aaron Moselle

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate