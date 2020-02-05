Philly wins battle against slumlord, but it cost the city millions

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

After years of fighting, Philadelphia recently won a legal battle with one of its most infamous slumlords. But it cost the city millions, and the tab is still running. Still, the city’s unique action of seizing 45 properties has been a relief to neighbors who see a path to ending blight and creating new affordable housing.

Guest: WHYY criminal justice reporter Aaron Moselle