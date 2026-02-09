The Philadelphia School District plans to close 20 city schools ahead of the 2027-2028 calendar year, a move that would affect roughly 5000 students.

District leaders say it’s a necessary step because of declining enrollment – a 12% drop over a decade leaving some 70,000 seats empty – and aging and hazardous building conditions. The proposal also calls for investment and improvements to the 159 remaining schools, including air conditioning, updated curriculum and programs, improved recreational and arts spaces, and new buildings.

While the district has promised that relocated students will be placed in schools with equal or better academic outcomes, many families worry about the stress created by change, including longer commute times, safety issues, and overcrowding.

On this edition of Studio 2, what will the new district facilities plan mean for students, families, staff and the neighborhoods? How are communities responding? Superintendent Tony Watlington joins us to explain why the closures and upgrades are needed and to take your questions.