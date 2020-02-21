Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Immigrants in Philly being scammed, despite strict local law

Air Date: February 20, 2020
Edwin Obispo, who came here from Honduras, works rehabbing houses in the Philadelphia area and hopes he gets to stay in the United States. He says Ana Molina swindled $5,750 from him. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Philadelphia has one of  the country’s strongest laws to protect immigrants seeking legal help from being victimized by people posing as lawyers. So why are complaints of fraud on the rise and immigrants still being scammed out of thousands of dollars?

Guests: Barbara Laker and Wendy Ruderman, The Philadelphia Inquirer

