Immigrants in Philly being scammed, despite strict local law

Philadelphia has one of the country’s strongest laws to protect immigrants seeking legal help from being victimized by people posing as lawyers. So why are complaints of fraud on the rise and immigrants still being scammed out of thousands of dollars?

Guests: Barbara Laker and Wendy Ruderman, The Philadelphia Inquirer