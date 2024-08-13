Philly-based influencers weigh in on their rise in political clout

Social media has changed the game when it comes to how we learn about the world. Traditional newsrooms with trained journalists now compete for attention with influencers who hustle to develop their own independent clout. Has this been a net positive or negative for those seeking truth? And what does it mean for political coverage as we get closer to the 2024 election?

WHYY’s Studio 2 spoke with two Philly-based influencers on different sides of the political aisle: Kory Aversa, a publicist and content creator who was invited to cover the Democratic National Convention next week; and Michael Coyle, whose social media accounts of street life in Kensington earned him a speaking slot last month at the Republican National Convention. Joining them with analysis is Dr. Heather LaMarre, chair of the department of Communication and Social Influence within the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University.