Are we overparenting?

Air Date: February 13, 2020 10:00 am
Guest: Madeline Levine

There are “helicopter” parents who hover over everything their kids do, “tiger” parents who demand academic perfection, and “snowplow” parents who clear a path for their children. Adolescent psychologist MADELINE LEVINE says that none of these parenting styles are helping our kids develop into healthy, happy, and independent adults and in fact, overparenting may explain why so many kids (70% according to a recent Pew survey) report that anxiety and depression are the biggest problems teens face. Today, Levine comes in to talk about her new book, Ready or Not, which lays out a model of parenting to help kids become confident, optimistic, and resilient adults.

