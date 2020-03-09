Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Pa. special election process leaves voters out

Air Date: March 9, 2020
Movita Johnson-Harrell (left) and Vanessa Lowery Brown (right) both served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 190th district. Both left office before their terms were over because of criminal charges, triggering special elections. (AP file photos)

Philadelphia holds the most special elections in the state. That’s when politicians leave before their term expires and voters elect someone to replace them. But in Pennsylvania, party big-wigs choose candidates through a shadowy process that leaves voters out. Why don’t voters get to choose who’s on the ballot?

Guest: Cynthia Fernandez, Spotlight PA

