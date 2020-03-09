Pa. special election process leaves voters out

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Philadelphia holds the most special elections in the state. That’s when politicians leave before their term expires and voters elect someone to replace them. But in Pennsylvania, party big-wigs choose candidates through a shadowy process that leaves voters out. Why don’t voters get to choose who’s on the ballot?

Guest: Cynthia Fernandez, Spotlight PA