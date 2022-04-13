Pa. Elections: Political Roundtable

Pennsylvanians will head to the polls May 17th for what is being called one of the most consequential primary elections in the country. Senator Pat Toomey’s retirement after more than a decade is leaving an open seat that could ultimately determine which party wins majority in the Senate next year. In the race for governor, Democrats across the Keystone State are hoping to keep their party in office with the election of lone candidate Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. On the GOP side, it’s a crowded field of candidates and no clear frontrunner, with recent polls showing almost half of registered Republican voters as undecided. On this episode of Radio Times, we’ll talk Pennsylvania politics and the primary election: the candidates, the endorsements, the fundraising and where they land when it comes to the issues most important to their Democratic and Republican voters.

Guests:

John Baer, Columnist for Patriot News/Pennlive

Chris Borick, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion

Katie Meyer, political reporter for WHYY News