Origin Stories and How We Become Who We Are

Great origin stories aren’t only for superheroes or villains in movies — lots of fascinating tales shed light on how places or people got their start. Origin stories connect us to the past, and the journey that brought us to where we are now. On a personal level, these narratives speak to what makes us unique, what challenged us, and what shaped us. On this special episode of The Pulse, we’ll listen back to some of our favorite origin stories; everything from the beginnings of the ICU and Facebook to a famous conman.

