Neil Tapp is a fingerstyle guitarist, singer-songwriter who combines the East Coast Piedmont style and the contemporary influences of Ry Cooder and Dave Bromberg, among others.

He has absorbed 20th century folk, blues and ragtime and incorporated it into his own style.

Based in Chester County Pennsylvania, he has played festivals, coffeehouses, bars and house concerts up and down the east coast from Nova Scotia to Georgia.