‘My Broken Language’ with Quiara Alegria Hudes

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES grew up in West Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican and Jewish family. At home and in her neighborhood, she juggled three languages – Spanish, English and Spanglish – and her Latino and white identities. In her memoir, My Broken Language, she talks about finding her voice in the sea of languages, the powerful women in her family that inspired her and her path to writing.

We talked with Hudes about her collaboration with Lin Manuel Miranda on the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights,” brought to life as a feature film in 2021. [This episode originally broadcast May 18, 2021]