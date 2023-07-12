Threads vs. Twitter, CROWN Act, Philly goes Wimbledon
Threads, the new social media app that is aiming to take on Twitter, launched last week. What can we expect from Mark Zuckerberg's latest social media venture?
Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton talks about the CROWN Act, a bill to end hair discrimination. It recently passed in the PA House.
Meta launched its social media platform Threads just last week and Elon Musk is now threatening to take legal action against Zuckerberg and his company. Sree Sreenivasan, social media specialist and CEO of Digimentors, explains Threads, Twitter and the state of social platforms.
And, we’re talking with the oldest living Wimbledon Champ, Philly native Vic Seixas and journalist Allen Hornblum.
