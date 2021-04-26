Michelle Zauner, “Crying in H Mart”

After her mother died of cancer in 2014, MICHELLE ZAUNER found herself breaking down in the aisles of H Mart, a popular Korean supermarket chain. She asked herself: “Am I even Korean anymore if there’s no one left to call and ask which brand of seaweed we used to buy?” Her new memoir, Crying in H Mart, details the journey of grief, food, identity, and memory that Zauner has been on since losing her mother. Zauner, a rock musician who records under the name Japanese Breakfast, joins us on Tuesday to tell us about her new book.