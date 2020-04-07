Today Only

For every donation received by 11:59 p.m. WHYY will provide a meal to someone in need in our region through Philabundance.

Double your impact

Medical ethics in a pandemic

Air Date: April 8, 2020 10:00 am
Photo by: Britta Pedersen/AP Images

Photo by: Britta Pedersen/AP Images

Guests: Meghan Lane-Fall, Arthur Caplan

The coronavirus pandemic is presenting a number of ethical challenges for doctors and caretakers around the globe. In Italy, doctors have had to make tough decisions about who among their patients is more deserving of a ventilator due to shortages of these life-saving devices, and similar quandaries have been reported in New York in recent days. This leaves medical professionals and hospitals with the unfathomable choice of which patients get to live, and who might die. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about the ethical questions that are arising for health systems and health providers on the frontlines of the pandemic. First, we’ll speak to Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at Penn Medicine Dr. MEGHAN LANE-FALL, who is director of a new ICU unit that is being constructed in response to the coronavirus. Then, professor of bioethics at New York University ARTHUR CAPLAN joins us to talk about rationing care and the difficult choices facing doctors and nurses.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate