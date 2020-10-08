Mastering Violin and Piano: Ray Ushikubo

Ray Ushikubo from Riverside, California is the first double major in more than a decade at the Curtis Institute of Music majoring in violin and piano. Viewers will experience Ray’s performance of Mozart’s Allegro con Spirito from Sonata in G major, K. 301 on the revolutionary Steinway and Sons Spirio player piano using its live performance capture feature as he accompanies himself on violin.

In addition, he performs the first two movements of Franck’s Sonata in A major with pianist Wei Luo. This Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano by César Franck is considered one of the finest sonatas for violin and piano ever written.