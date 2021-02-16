“Is This What We’re Worth?”

Marigold Ingot is a Philadelphia singer-songwriter who has lived in several countries including Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia, where she was a Fulbright grantee. Her musical influences range from jazz to country to pop, but regardless of genre, she always writes from the heart.

“Is This What We’re Worth?” is an upbeat, sassy jazz-inspired tune that expresses tongue-in-cheek frustrations, no doubt shared by many in her generation, with the ups and downs of trying to communicate and connect in a world of dating apps and text messages. As she says in the song: “I just want you to tell me no, not all this maybe, I don’t know.”

Her debut EP, Blame Game, is now streaming.