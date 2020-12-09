Donate

    Preview: Mank

    Air Date: December 9, 2020

    Amanda Seyfried talks with Patrick Stoner about playing the 1930’s film star Marion Davies as part of the story of the creation of the masterpiece film, “Citizen Kane”.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate