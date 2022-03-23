Loretta Ross’ Antidote to Cancel Culture

Air Date: March 23, 2022 10:00 am
Loretta Ross is the author of Calling In the Calling Out Culture.

Calling people out on social media for bad behavior, offensive speech, or views or opinions that you don’t share has become commonplace. This public shaming can lead to what some refer to as “cancel culture.” But scholar and activist LORETTA ROSS says it isn’t an effective way to open minds, address injustices or hold people accountable. She advocates for calling people in instead of calling them out, which means having honest and often uncomfortable conversations.

Loretta Ross is an associate professor at Smith College and is author of the forthcoming book, Calling In the Calling Out Culture.

