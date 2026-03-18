An update on immigrants who were detained in Trump’s crackdown on campus activism

Just over a year ago, the Trump administration began an immigration enforcement campaign that swept up multiple people who had taken part in pro-Palestinian activism on U.S. college campuses.

The last of those people, Leqaa Kordia, was released Monday after the government stopped fighting a judge’s repeated orders that she be freed on bond.

Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman and daughter of a U.S. citizen, had been in detention since her arrest March 13, 2025, in New Jersey during an immigration check-in. Federal officials cited Kordia’s role in what they deemed to be “pro-Hamas protests.” Though not well known as an activist, she had been arrested at a 2024 demonstration outside Columbia University in New York. The charges were later dismissed.

Kordia’s immigration case isn’t over. Federal officials accuse her of overstaying her student visa after leaving an educational program; she has said she believed she was allowed to stay under a different immigration mechanism she was pursuing.

Here’s where things stand with some others who were detained or on the verge of it. Some other students and scholars were deported or left the U.S. after learning their visas had been revoked.

Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil was the first person whose arrest became publicly known during the crackdown on noncitizens who publicly criticized Israel and its actions in Gaza. A Syrian-born legal U.S. resident, pro-Palestinian activist and former graduate student whose wife is a U.S. citizen, Khalil had been a prominent figure in protests at Columbia in 2024.

He spent 104 days in detention before being released in June on a judge’s orders. He had missed the birth of his first child.

The government continues seeking to deport him and won a significant court ruling in January.

The Trump administration contends that Khalil — who has not been charged with any crime — forfeited his standing in the U.S. by participating in the demonstrations at Columbia, which officials characterized as antisemitic and pro-Hamas protests.

Khalil says his support of Palestinian human rights isn’t antisemitism, nor does it amount to support of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza.

Badar Khan Suri

Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University scholar from India and husband of a U.S. citizen, was arrested outside his Virginia home in March 2025, just after teaching a weekly class on minority rights. He was on a visa and studying peace processes in the Middle East and Asia.

Khan Suri was detained over his familial ties to Gaza and accusations that he spread Hamas propaganda; he said he supported Palestinians but not Hamas. His father-in-law had once worked with the Hamas-run Gaza government, but Khan Suri’s lawyers said their client barely knew his father-in-law.

Khan Suri was released on bond in May and is still litigating his case. A federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, heard arguments Tuesday’s regarding his bond.