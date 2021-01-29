Loops for Love: Student Group Stitches for COVID Patients
On this episode of You Oughta Know, meet the University of Delaware’s Knitting and Crochet Club, who have been stitching matching hearts for COVID patients and their families, through a program called Loops for Love, symbolizing togetherness even when families must be apart. Local non-profit, The Wardrobe, is helping jobseekers find employment during this challenging time through educational and inclusive workshops. Then, find out how Philadelphia’s Liberty Coca-Cola prioritized supporting local businesses and frontline healthcare workers after the pandemic hit. We’ll meet the ladies behind City Fit Girls, a fitness community for women who don’t feel comfortable working out at regular gyms. Then, body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass shares tips on how to accurately read non-verbal communication. Plus, don’t miss out on this year’s new Girl Scout Cookie and where to find them.