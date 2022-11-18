    Local Program Strengthens Communities through Cycling

    Air Date: November 18, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, Marty Moss-Coane discusses her memorable 35-year run on Radio Times and what she plans to do next. Find out how Neighborhood Bike Works uses cycling to inspire youth and strengthen communities. Visit Brown’s Shoprite, where some of Philly’s favorite pies are made. Enjoy a charming holiday experience at the New Leaf Tea Room. Learn how to mix up some flavorful beer cocktails. Deck the halls with Jawnaments Philly-inspired ornaments.

     

    Below is a direct link to a “classic apple pie” recipe that shoppers can download at ShopRite.com: https://www.shoprite.com/recipeshop?dishId=b654d785-8d0e-4908-aee1-52bb14fdee1b&utm_source=recipeshop&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=holiday

     

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

