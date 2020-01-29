Apple Podcasts Stitcher

LGBTQ protections in Pa. happening town by town

Air Date: January 28, 2020
Pennsylvania has more local ordinances to protect the LGBTQ community than any other state — most recently in the rural borough of Huntingdon. (Kriston Jae Bethel for WHYY)

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast that doesn’t outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ people in matters like housing, employment or public accommodation. But it does have more local ordinances to protect the LGBTQ community than any other state — most recently in the rural borough of Huntingdon.

Guest: Keystone Crossroads reporter Laura Benshoff

