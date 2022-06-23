Pride, progress and the battle for LGBTQ rights

President Biden signed an executive order last week aiming to expand access to gender-affirming healthcare and stop federal funding to organizations that promote conversion therapy for queer youth. But in Pennsylvania, amendments to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination have stalled for almost two decades, and many say the flurry of anti-trans bills in the United States has encouraged an already existing culture of antagonism, violence, and erasure for transgender communities.

As we near the end of Pride Month, we discuss what it means to identify as an LGBTQ+ person in America today and look at the cultural and legislative shifts that have both progressed and reversed the visibility and representation of queer folks, especially those from other marginalized backgrounds.

How can allies work with LGBTQIA+ communities to rebuke the increase in threats to their safety? Our guests are Pennsylvania House Representative Brian Sims (@repsims), the first openly gay elected state legislator in Pennsylvania history, and Temple University student and civil rights advocate and activist Kendall Stephens.

We Recommend

March On: The Fight for Pride, a limited run podcast from WHYY

After accusations of racism and transphobia ripped apart the group that ran Philadelphia’s biggest LGBTQ celebration, a scrappy group of activists is trying to pick up the pieces. Similar reckonings are taking place at Pride organizations across the nation. What happens next in Philly is unclear. Can a group with lofty goals and little experience throwing Pride create a new event that’s equitable and lasting? Can the movement be revived — and finally get it right?