Lee Whitaker

“Lord I Need a Miracle”

“In My Heart”

In the Spring of 2005 Lee found success when “In my Heart is a Well” from his Songs from the Hourglass CD started getting airplay in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. After Lee’s European radio tour that July, In My Heart is a Well hit #1 in The Netherlands.

Whitaker’s first Christian release, Alabaster Jar, breathes life into some familiar Bible stories. Many are relating to his songs as the CD quickly moved into the top 10 and hit #1 for four weeks on the National Airplay Top 50 Gospel Chart after its release.