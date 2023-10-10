RFK, Jr. Runs as Independent, Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Weissman, ’72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square’

University of Pennsylvania professor Drew Weissman was just awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine along with colleague Katalin Kariko for their discoveries around messenger RNA, which led to the COVID-19 vaccines used by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. He joins us to talk about their achievement in medicine that saved millions of lives, mRNA technology and the latest on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Also, Robert Kennedy Jr. officially declared his bid for the presidency as an independent, sparking speculation about the potential impact of his campaign on the upcoming 2024 presidential election, particularly in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Inquirer political reporter Chris Brennan joins us.

Then, a new three-part miniseries on Paramount+ revisits the 2018 fatal stabbing of Sean Schellenger by Michael White in Rittenhouse Square. White was acquitted of manslaughter charges but found guilty of evidence tampering, in a case that drew national coverage and debate. We’ll talk with filmmaker Tigre Hill about how he used new surveillance footage in his docuseries, 72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square, to investigate what happened that night.