Jerks at Work, Phillies in the Playoffs, Science of Fall Foliage

At some point in our lives we’ve all had a toxic coworker or bad boss. NYU psychology professor Tessa West has a number of categories for “jerks at work,” which is also the title of her book. There’s the bulldozer, the gaslighter, the credit stealer, the free rider…do any of these ring a bell for you? Since most of us can’t just quit our jobs, we’ll find out how to handle difficult people at work, whether you’re remote or in the office every day.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first fall foliage report of the season. We’ll talk with Ryan Reed, Natural Resource Program Specialist at the DCNR, about what makes the state’s foliage so special, how climate change has impacted the color-changing season and local spots for breathtaking panoramas.

The Phillies are back in the playoffs for the second straight season and take on the Miami Marlins. We’re checkin’ in with Hittin’ Season co-host John Stolnis ahead of the game.