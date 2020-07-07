    Jeffrey Gaines

    Air Date: July 7, 2020

    Jeffrey Gaines

    Since Jeffrey Gaines’ self-titled debut was released, this expressive and dynamic singer, guitarist, and songwriter has been heralded for his soul-searching confessional lyrics and his powerful live performances. His accolades include an Emmy nomination, Pollstar’s best live solo artist and world-wide arena tours, followed by headlining club and theater tours. To quote Rolling Stone, “Jeffrey Gaines is an ethereal soul…insistent, impassioned, full of self-knowledge. He is the voice of a new generation.”

    House Concert Series

