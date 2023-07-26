Jeanette Winterson on AI and the future of human connection

It’s hard not to be a little bit worried about AI and what future it brings when even leaders in the AI industry warn it’s dangerous. Writer Jeanette Winterson imagines possible futures in a recent collection of essays, 12 Bytes: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change How We Live and Love. She writes about how this new tech will alter our relationships, our sex lives, our religion, even how we think about death.

Winterson is the author of other acclaimed books, including the novels Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit and Frankisstein and the memoir Why Be Happy When You Can Be Normal? and she joins us on The Connection talk about AI and the possibility of a post-human future.