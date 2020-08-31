August is the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Month. To celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment in August 18 1920 , that gave women the right to vote, we focus the next profiles to four women who dedicated themselves to fight for the rights of women to let their votes count.

It was not a victory for all, African American women were not allowed to vote in many Southern states until 1965.

Janet Yellen is the first woman who held the post of Chair of the Federal Reserve.

Her four year tenure started in 2014 and was noted for job and wage growth while she maintained low interest rates.

Yellen is an economist at the Brookings Institution and currently President Elect of the American Economic Association.

Among her many awards and honorary degrees she received Yale’s Wilbur Cross Medal for distinguished achievements in scholarship, teaching and public service.

Yellen has written extensively about macroeconomics and unemployment dynamics.