James Reese with Dan Rouse

James Reese is a Philadelphia native who began paving the way to a successful career by playing the trumpet in Andrew Hamilton elementary school’s Orchestra. He eventually came to realize that his truth path lie in song, and he acknowledges that he wouldn’t be as successful or talented without his inspirations: Usher, Luther Vandross, Tyrese, Tank & so many more.

Reese’s proudest moment came in 2018 when he performed at Temple University’s College Signing Day in Philadelphia; where he shared the stage with keynote speaker Michelle Obama. He has also performed alongside the legendary Patti Labelle and has recently released his debut album I Am Reese, which is available on all digital platforms worldwide.