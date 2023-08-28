James Patterson’s Philly Thriller, Making Your Harvest Last, User-Friendly Transit

The world’s bestselling author James Patterson is known for page-turning thriller series like Alex Cross, Women’s Murder Club and Maximum Ride, and his latest novel is set right here in Philadelphia. It follows two rival private investigators as they try to solve a headline-making crime involving the Eagles’ quarterback and his Grammy-winning wife. Patterson joins us to talk about Lion and Lamb, one of over 200 titles he’s penned or co-authored since the 1970s, his inspiration, writing process and what makes a good mystery novel.

The end of summer means it’s time for gardeners to preserve this season’s veggies and herbs to enjoy them for months to come. To pickle, freeze, dehydrate or can? We’ll talk about making summer last in your kitchen with Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Associate Director of Community Education and Community Gardens Sally McCabe.

SEPTA is revamping its app and website to make it more reliable and user-friendly, with real-time tracking of buses and count-down clocks for subways. WHYY’s Billy Penn investigative reporter Meir Rinde fills us in.