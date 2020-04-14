Inside Philly’s famous rare books collection

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

The Why’s Shai Ben-Yaacov and his 9-year-old son are cooped up at home, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Join them for our new series, Why didn’t I go there? where they take virtual tours of cool spots in the region they wish they could visit right now.

First up, a trip into the archives of The Rosenbach, Philly’s famous collection of rare books and manuscripts. If you could explore a spot in the region right now, where would you go? Send us a voice memo at TheWhy@WHYY.org.

Guest: Emilie Parker, The Rosenbach’s Director of Education