Inside Philly’s famous rare books collection

Air Date: April 14, 2020
  • A page from Abraham Lincoln's Baltimore Address (Courtesy of The Rosenbach)

  • Illustration for Moby Dick by Rockwell Kent (Courtesy of The Rosenbach)

  • Illustration for Moby Dick by Benton Spruance (Courtesy of The Rosenbach)

The Why’s Shai Ben-Yaacov and his 9-year-old son are cooped up at home, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Join them for our new series, Why didn’t I go there? where they take virtual tours of cool spots in the region they wish they could visit right now.

First up, a trip into the archives of The Rosenbach, Philly’s famous collection of rare books and manuscripts. If you could explore a spot in the region right now, where would you go? Send us a voice memo at TheWhy@WHYY.org.

Guest: Emilie Parker, The Rosenbach’s Director of Education

