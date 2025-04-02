How to cope in anxious times

Americans are unhappy about the quality of their lives and the direction of the country. That’s according to a recent Gallup Poll. Many report feeling depressed, anxious and stressed. They’re losing confidence in the economy and are concerned about the level of political conflict. Much of this upset appears to have started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week on The Connection, our guest is psychiatrist Richard A. Friedman who specializes in mood disorders and writes for The Atlantic. We’ll talk about the underlying reasons for this malaise, the appeal of authoritarianism, the pernicious power of disinformation and hate speech and why we’re not helpless…or alone.