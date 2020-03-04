The economic impact of the coronavirus

Guests: Mark Zandi, Alan Blinder

Coronavirus fears are already being felt in the economy, prompting the Federal Reserve to make emergency cuts to interest rates on Tuesday. This move appeared to fuel investor fears, causing the Dow to plummet once again, only to bounce back a bit on Wednesday. The shaky market is showing just how worried businesses, consumers, and governments are about the economic impact of the Covid-19. This hour, we’ll look at how the coronavirus is affecting the national and international economy and what tools the government has to respond. Our guests are MARK ZANDI, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, and ALAN BLINDER, a Princeton professor and former vice-chair of the Federal Reserve.