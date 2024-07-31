    How Did Tomatoes Become an Italian Staple?

    Air Date: July 30, 2024

    When you think of Italian food, you probably think about pizza, bruschetta, or spaghetti. But tomatoes aren’t native to Italy. So where do these associations come from? And how these staple Italian dishes come to be?

    Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Join Kae Lani Palmisano as she delves into the delicious history behind our favorite food obsessions. 

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate