How Caregivers Can Deal with Difficult Emotions
In their weekly conversation, WHYY's Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the challenges of being a caregiver, and how people can cope with difficult emotions.Listen 4:19
Millions of people in the US care for a family member or loved one who is sick or lives with a disability. Their work is unpaid – and often goes unnoticed. But the burdens of doing this work can lead to burnout and anger.
