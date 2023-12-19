    How Caregivers Can Deal with Difficult Emotions

    In their weekly conversation, WHYY's Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the challenges of being a caregiver, and how people can cope with difficult emotions.

    Air Date: December 18, 2023
    Listen 4:19
    Image courtesy of Care.

    Millions of people in the US care for a family member or loved one who is sick or lives with a disability. Their work is unpaid – and often goes unnoticed. But the burdens of doing this work can lead to burnout and anger.

