Holding Philly area developers accountable for defective building

It’s a problem faced by hundreds of homebuyers across the Philadelphia region: shoddy construction making brand-new homes unlivable and leaving residents on the hook for costly fixes. As city and state officials investigate allegations against a fast-growing Philadelphia developer, we break down why it can be so difficult to hold these companies accountable.

Guest: Meir Rinde for WHYY’s PlanPhilly