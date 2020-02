Kae Lani is joined by pharmacist Mike Lacon, lawyer Julie Lathia, and awards administrator Meghann Williams. They talk first dates at a spot with goat dishes and collared greens you won’t want to share at Hardena in South Philly, the tough dessert decisions and memorable scallops at the Kimberton Inn in Kimberton, and how to eat spam on the go when grabbing a snack from Poi Dog in Center City.