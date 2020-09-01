Gregory Jones

“House Not Home”

Sometimes life is like walking on grass. Other times it’s like walking on gravel. Inside an expansive sound of guitar, mandolin, harmonica, bass, and percussion nourished by rich vocal harmonies, Greg Jones, T.J. Fry, Sean Friel, and Tom Buckley traverse the grace and the grit.

Grass’n Gravel brings listeners on a distinctive sonic journey where alt country, roots/jam rock, and folk converge. Whether drawing from their deep well of original material or creating next-level covers, the South Jersey group consistently delivers a musical experience that organically grooves. With decades of combined experience weaving thoughtful music and honest lyrics, performing in intimate settings and before large crowds, and recording in the studio, Grass’n Gravel is tapping into many, many hearts – as evidenced by their fast-growing and loyal base of fans.

Their self-titled EP from Grass’n Gravel – six original tracks boasting a delicate balance of raw and emotional, sweet and heartfelt, tight and polished – has quickly lauded media attention since its July 2019 release. In addition to already receiving airplay on Philadelphia’s 88.5 FM WXPN (“Panic”) and Delaware’s 93.7 WSTW FM (“What Goes Up Comes Down”), as well as being selected to be part of Pandora streaming services, the band has performed Live on air in studio on Philadelphia’s iHeartRadio’s 104.5 FM WRFF (“Disaster”) and Live on television on Philadelphia’s FOX29 on The Q (“From The Crash”).