    Greenery is All Around Us

    Pocket Parks, Rutgers Gardens, Happy Flower Project & more!

    Air Date: June 23, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, get back to nature! Find out how Tree Tenders are transforming neighborhoods. Discover an urban oasis in Philly’s pocket parks. Explore the breathtaking botanical gardens and unique features of Del.’s Mt. Cuba Center and N.J.’s Rutgers Gardens. Take a walking tour of the beautiful and historic Del. Canal Towpath. Plant seeds of kindness with the Happy Flower Day Project.

