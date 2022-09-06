Gender roles, primates and Frans de Waal

Air Date: September 6, 2022 10:00 am
Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist is published by W.W. Norton and Company. Photo by Catherine Marin.

Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist is published by W.W. Norton and Company. Photo by Catherine Marin.

In his latest book, Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a PrimatologistFrans de Waal dives head-first into the topic of gender and challenges traditional assumptions about why and how men and women are different.  Drawing on decades of observation and study of human and animal behavior, he uses chimpanzees, a male dominant species, and bonobos, a female-led pacific society, to explore the traits many of us recognize as uniquely ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’. In doing so, he asserts that biology doesn’t necessarily support the roles we assign to each and raises fundamental questions about humanity. He joins us to talk about his book and research, and what we can learn about sexuality, friendship, cultural gender roles and nurturance.

Frans de Waal is Professor Emeritus of Primate Behavior at Emory University, former director of Living Links Center at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, and the author of many books.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate