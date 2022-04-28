Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on the war in Ukraine, Trump, and her memoir

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine MARIE YOVANOVITCH joins us to talk about the war in Ukraine and her memoir, Lessons from the Edge. The daughter of Eastern European and German immigrants, Yovanovitch spent her career in the Foreign Service and as a diplomat, serving as ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Kyrgyz, and in 2016, Ambassador to Ukraine. In 2019, she was famously fired by then-President Trump for obstructing efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. The cause of her abrupt removal led to her testifying in Trump’s impeachment trial.

This hour, we’ll talk with Yovanovitch about her diplomatic career, the Trump-Ukraine scandal that embroiled her and what it was like to be the target of a sitting president. And we’ll get her analysis of the war in Ukraine and what the U.S. should be doing, and her insights on President Putin and President Zelensky