On food and cooking: family, community and history

Air Date: November 24, 2021 10:00 am
Kurt Evans, Reem Kassis, and Kiki Aranita (photo credit Mike Prince)

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Marty sits down with three cooks to talk about food, family, community and history. We’re joined by KIKI ARANITA, chef, food writer and the former owner of Hawaii-centric Poi Dog restaurant which was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. Also, chef and activist KURT EVANS comes in to talk about how he marries cooking with a mission to reduce recidivism by helping formerly incarcerated people find work in the hospitality industry. And REEM KASSIS, author of The Arabesque Table cookbook, shares her Palestinian family recipes and her Thanksgiving menu, and discusses the important role food plays in preserving history and culture.

