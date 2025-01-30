    Finding your ‘Sleep Groove’

    Sleep researcher Olivia Walch explains why regularity and darkness are key when it comes to getting great sleep.

    Air Date: January 30, 2025
    Listen 38:57
    illustration by Olivia Walch

    illustration by Olivia Walch

    In college, Olivia Walch was a “sleep deprivation cowboy.” She would go days with only 3 to 4 hours of sleep and then binge sleep at other times. But soon, it all caught up with her. Now, she’s a sleep researcher with a simple message: Sleep regularity is key — as is darkness. She joins host Maiken Scott to discuss her new book “Sleep Groove: Why Your Body’s Clock Is So Messed Up And What to Do About It.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by The Pulse

    The Pulse

    Hosted by Maiken Scott

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate