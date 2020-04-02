Finding Community in Quarantine

From virtual tip jars to homemade masks, hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell share the efforts of locals giving back to the community during these uncertain times. Doctors Rob Walter and Matt Gotthold, hosts of “Podcast Pediatricians,” speak with Shirley about their upcoming episode on COVID-19, and Dr. Virginia O’Hayer discusses the importance of structuring your day. Plus, find out why the players of the Philadelphia Freeze Women’s Hockey Club turn to the ice to relieve stress.